Texas A&M's Shaine Casas sets school record in men’s 100 backstroke
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas won the 100-yard backstroke in a school-record 44.40 seconds at the First Chance Invitational on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

Swimming against Texas and SMU, Casas also placed second in the 400 individual medley in 3:38.22. A&M’s Andres Puente took second in the 100 breaststroke at 52.55, and Kaloyan Bratanov placed second in the 50 freestyle in 19.86. Mark Theall placed third in the 500 freestyle (4:20.01).

The meet concludes at 11 a.m. Saturday.

