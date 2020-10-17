Texas A&M's Shaine Casas sets another school record at First Chance Invitational

AUSTIN — For the second straight day Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas broke a school record Saturday, winning the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 36.54 seconds at the First Chance Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
Casas also won the 200 individual medley in 1:40.52, and teammate Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke in 1:53.26 in the meet that included Texas and SMU.
A&M will face Texas in a dual meet on Oct. 30 at the Texas Swim Center.
