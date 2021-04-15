Texas A&M's Shaine Casas earns SEC male swimmer of year

Shaine Casas led the Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team with three Southeastern Conference honors, including male swimmer of the year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Casas is the first Aggie to earn the award. The junior also was the co-recipient of the Commissioner’s Trophy and named to the All-SEC first team along with Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Kurtis Mathews, Mark Theall. Aggies on the second team were Jace Brown and Tanner Olson.