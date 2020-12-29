 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's SEC women's basketball opener against Tennessee postponed
0 comments

Texas A&M's SEC women's basketball opener against Tennessee postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&M vs. Northwestern State
Cassie Stricker

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team's Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on Thursday at Reed Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Lady Vols' program.

Tennessee had a positive test, which led to contact tracing and quarantining. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force, Texas A&M said in a release.

A makeup date has not been determined. Information regarding tickets also will be determined.  A&M is scheduled to play at Florida on Sunday. 

The Aggies (9-0) had a record-setting 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert