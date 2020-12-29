Texas A&M's SEC women's basketball opener against Tennessee postponed

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team's Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee on Thursday at Reed Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Lady Vols' program.

Tennessee had a positive test, which led to contact tracing and quarantining. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force, Texas A&M said in a release.

A makeup date has not been determined. Information regarding tickets also will be determined. A&M is scheduled to play at Florida on Sunday.

The Aggies (9-0) had a record-setting 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.