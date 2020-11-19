 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Savion Flagg earns second-team preseason All-SEC honors
Texas A&M's Savion Flagg earns second-team preseason All-SEC honors

Texas A&M vs. Kansas State men's basketball

Texas A&M's Savion Flagg (1) moves past Kansas State's Xavier Sneed (20) in the first half Saturday at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M senior guard/forward Savion Flagg made the second team on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference men’s basketball team voted on by the coaches. 

Flagg averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season for the Aggies, who went 16-14 overall and 10-6 in SEC play to tie South Carolina for sixth place.

Preseason All-SEC Men’s Basketball Team

Here is the 2020-21 preseason All-Southeastern Conference men’s basketball team voted on by the league’s coaches.

First team

John Petty Jr., Alabama; Keyontae Johnson, Florida; Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky; Javonte Smart, LSU; Trendon Watford, LSU; AJ Lawson, South Carolina; John Fulkerson, Tennessee; Yves Pons, Tennessee

Second team

Herbert Jones, Alabama; Desi Sills, Arkansas; Scottie Lewis, Florida; Olivier Sarr, Kentucky; Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss; Dru Smith, Missouri; Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina; Savion Flagg, Texas A&M; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

