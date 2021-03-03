 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett wins Cabo Collegiate to earn spot in PGA Tour event
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett wins Cabo Collegiate to earn spot in PGA Tour event

sam bennett

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett won the Cabo Collegiate on Wednesday in San Antonio.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Isaiah Alonzo

SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett shot a final-round 67 to win the individual title at the Cabo Collegiate with a 5-under 211 total Wednesday at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.

Bennett, who graduated from Madisonville, edged out Oklahoma’s Garett Reband (68–212) by one stroke for the title and an exemption into the Texas Valero Open set for March 29-April 4 at TPC San Antonio.

As a team, the Aggies shot a final-round 277 to finish third at 1-under 863. Oklahoma shot 278 to win at 4-under 860 with Florida State taking second at 276-861.

A&M’s Dan Erickson tied for fifth at 67–214 followed by teammates Walker Lee (t-26th, 73–220), Daniel Rodrigues (t-29th, 70–221) and William Paysse (t-31st, 73–222).

Erickson also was named the Southeastern Conference co-men’s golfer of the week after winning the Border Olympics last week. He shared the award with Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber, who won the LSU Invitational.

