Texas A&M's Sam Bennett leads going into final round at Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett showed why he loves playing at Traditions Club.

The junior from Madisonville shot a 2-under-par 70 Saturday at the Aggie Invitational to grab the medalist lead after 36 holes at 6-under 138. Bennett has a three-shot lead on Texas’ Piereson Coody and Houston’s Alexander Frances. Coody shot 66 for the first-round lead, one shot better than Frances and two up on Bennett.

Bennett, bidding for his third individual title of the year, took control Saturday. He had three birdies and an eagle in the first six holes, but lost ground with a double bogey and two bogeys on his final 10 holes.

“He got off to a great start and gave the entire team some momentum early in the round,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “He leaked a little oil late in the road and gave back a few shots, but overall it was solid round for Sammy. He’s playing great and has put himself in a great position heading into Sunday.”

Fifth-ranked Texas continues to lead the tournament. The Longhorns shot 4-over-par 292 on Saturday and are at 1-under 575. Top-ranked Oklahoma is second at 578, cutting into Texas’ lead which had been seven after the first round. The Aggies shot 292 Saturday and are at 6-over 582 for the tournament, only six shots back.