Texas A&M's Sam Bennett leads going into final round at Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett showed why he loves playing at Traditions Club.
The junior from Madisonville shot a 2-under-par 70 Saturday at the Aggie Invitational to grab the medalist lead after 36 holes at 6-under 138. Bennett has a three-shot lead on Texas’ Piereson Coody and Houston’s Alexander Frances. Coody shot 66 for the first-round lead, one shot better than Frances and two up on Bennett.
Bennett, bidding for his third individual title of the year, took control Saturday. He had three birdies and an eagle in the first six holes, but lost ground with a double bogey and two bogeys on his final 10 holes.
“He got off to a great start and gave the entire team some momentum early in the round,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “He leaked a little oil late in the road and gave back a few shots, but overall it was solid round for Sammy. He’s playing great and has put himself in a great position heading into Sunday.”
Fifth-ranked Texas continues to lead the tournament. The Longhorns shot 4-over-par 292 on Saturday and are at 1-under 575. Top-ranked Oklahoma is second at 578, cutting into Texas’ lead which had been seven after the first round. The Aggies shot 292 Saturday and are at 6-over 582 for the tournament, only six shots back.
“We definitely didn’t finish well,” Kortan said. “We gave up six shots in the final three holes, so the guys left the course with a sour taste in their mouths. We still have a chance to win a golf tournament tomorrow, but it will take a big effort. We’re competing against some really good teams, so it won’t be easy but I’m pleased that we are in position. These are prideful guys and I know they will give everything they have in the final round.”
A&M’s other scores are Daniel Rodrigues 77-147, William Paysse 72-148, Dan Erickson 73-149 and Walker Lee 77-156. Aggies playing as individuals are Brandon Smith 76-148, Jimmy Lee 79-154 and Matthew Denton 81-159. The Aggies will be in the tournament’s final group Sunday with Texas and Oklahoma and the trio of competitors will begin teeing off from the first hole at 9:20 a.m. Admission is free.
•
Team scores: 1, Texas 283-292=575; 2, Oklahoma 290-288=578; 3, Texas A&M 290-292=582; 4, Baylor 298-287=585; 5, Texas Tech 298-288=586; Louisville 292-294=586; 7, Houston 295-303=598; North Texas 297-301=598; 9, Nebraska 298-301=599; 10, Kansas 303-298=601; 11, UTSA 300-303=603; 12, Rice 300-310=610; 13, UNLV 306-305=611; 14, Lamar 312-308=620; 15, New Mexico State 315-307=622; 16, Northern Illinois 316-310=626; 17, Prairie View A&M 341-325=666.
Individual scores: 1, Sam Bennett, A&M, 68-70=138; 2, Alexander Frances, Houston, 67-74=141; Pierceson Coody, Texas, 66-75=141; 4, Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 71-71=142; Luke Dossey, Baylor, 71-71=142; 7, Cole Hammer, Texas, 70-73=143; 8, Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, 69-75=144; Tom Westenberger, Nebraska, 71-73=144; 10, Andy Lopez, Texas Tech, 75-71=146; Jordan Less, Northern Illinois, 74-72=146; Patrick Welch, Oklahoma, 74-72=146; Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Texas Tech, 74-72=146; Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech, 73-73=146; Adam House, UTSA, 74-72=146