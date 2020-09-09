Texas A&M's revised volleyball schedule released by SEC

Texas A&M's revised 2020 volleyball schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.
The Aggies will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule over six weeks beginning Oct. 16. Each league school will play just four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.
A&M will play LSU (Oct. 17-18) and Mississippi State (Nov. 4-5) at home. The Aggies will travel to Ole Miss (Oct. 22-23) and Arkansas (Nov. 13-14).
SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.
