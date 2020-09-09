 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's revised volleyball schedule released by SEC
0 comments

Texas A&M's revised volleyball schedule released by SEC

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Texas A&M Volleyball Practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 06, 2020 - during first volleyball practice at Reed Arena in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M's revised 2020 volleyball schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

The Aggies will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule over six weeks beginning Oct. 16. Each league school will play just four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.

A&M will play LSU (Oct. 17-18) and Mississippi State (Nov. 4-5) at home. The Aggies will travel to Ole Miss (Oct. 22-23) and Arkansas (Nov. 13-14).

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert