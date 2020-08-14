Texas A&M's new football uniforms call back to classic look from 1980s and '90s

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s personality has permeated most every aspect of the Aggie football program in his two years in College Station.

Now, he has uniforms that match his love for college football history.

On Wednesday, A&M unveiled their new Adidas base uniforms, which feature a strong ode to the Aggie teams of the late 1980s and 1990s.

“I have always been a fan of the more traditional look in uniforms, and more importantly, I believe our players like this look,” Fisher said in a statement.

The plan for the shift in threads began in 2018 and was solidified after the Aggies donned 1998 throwback uniforms against Kentucky in October of the same year. The white shoulder stripes have been replaced by simple numbers on the sides of the sleeves. A bolder and bigger Texas A&M is stitched across the front. Most importantly to many of the 12th Man, gone are the beveled numbers.

“We knew that our fans would appreciate the look, but it was really well received by our players at that time, too,” head equipment manager Matt Watson said. “So that’s when we approached them about doing a modern take on that core, basic Texas A&M classic uniform.”