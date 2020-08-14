Texas A&M's new football uniforms call back to classic look from 1980s and '90s

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s personality has permeated most every aspect of the Aggie football program in his two years in College Station.
Now, he has uniforms that match his love for college football history.
On Wednesday, A&M unveiled their new Adidas base uniforms, which feature a strong ode to the Aggie teams of the late 1980s and 1990s.
“I have always been a fan of the more traditional look in uniforms, and more importantly, I believe our players like this look,” Fisher said in a statement.
The plan for the shift in threads began in 2018 and was solidified after the Aggies donned 1998 throwback uniforms against Kentucky in October of the same year. The white shoulder stripes have been replaced by simple numbers on the sides of the sleeves. A bolder and bigger Texas A&M is stitched across the front. Most importantly to many of the 12th Man, gone are the beveled numbers.
“We knew that our fans would appreciate the look, but it was really well received by our players at that time, too,” head equipment manager Matt Watson said. “So that’s when we approached them about doing a modern take on that core, basic Texas A&M classic uniform.”
The jersey itself, however, isn’t your father’s hand-me-down. The texture woven into the fabric helps create a tighter fit, which will aid in preventing players from getting held by their jersey, Watson said. It’s a slight update on technology the Aggies have worn since the 2010 season.
The one added touch of flair is a small spike removed from the corner of the numbers, resembling the spike of barbed wire and make the numbers as wide as the state of Texas.
“The No. 1 thing that they wanted to include on the numbers was a Texas heritage type thing, which was barbed wire,” Watson said. “They incorporated some notches into the custom number font that they created for us, in addition to the wide numbers, which is supposed to mimic the state of Texas silhouette, which is wider in the middle and a little more narrow at the top and bottom.”
The new helmet, featuring a return to a white face mask, was a special point of pride for Watson, the Aggie uniform historian. The darker maroon color harkens back to the shade worn by the Aggie teams of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The road jerseys will be exact opposite of the maroon home uniforms, with a white base and maroon numbers and lettering. Those jerseys have yet to make it to College Station, due to supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Watson said.
The team will have the option of both white and maroon pants and will wear solid black gloves and shoes to complete the standard ’90s flair.
A&M’s players got their hands on the uniforms Wednesday and posted their approval across social media platforms.
“It seems like it’s overly positive,” Watson said. “I think everybody, when they see it in person, they can really appreciate the dark colors and the overall look. I think everyone will be really pleased to see it on the players and especially on game day.”
