Texas A&M's N'dea Jones named to Naismith midseason women's basketball team

Texas A&M senior forward N’dea Jones made the Naismith Trophy’s midseason team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the sixth-ranked Aggies (18-1, 9-1). She ranks fourth in the nation in double-doubles (12) and total rebounds (205). She is A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles and 30 rebounds from taking over the school career mark in that category.
Jones also is in the running for the Katrina McClain, Senior CLASS and Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year awards.
A&M will host No. 16 Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.