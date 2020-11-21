 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's N'dea Jones named to media’s All-SEC preseason team
Texas A&M's N'dea Jones named to media’s All-SEC preseason team

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones made the All-Southeastern Conference preseason women’s basketball team voted on by the media.

Jones averaged 11 points and a conference-best 11.7 rebounds per game last season.

A&M will open the season against Lamar at noon Nov. 25 at Reed Arena.

2020-21 SEC Women’s Basketball Media Poll

Here is how a panel of media members voted on the order of finish for this season’s SEC women’s basketball standings:

1. South Carolina, 2. Mississippi State, 3. Kentucky, 4. Texas A&M, 5. Arkansas, 6. Tennessee, 7. LSU, 8. Georgia, 9. Alabama, 10. Florida, 11. Missouri, 12. Vanderbilt, 13. Auburn, 14. Ole Miss

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC Team

Unique Thompson, Auburn; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

