Texas A&M's Moore, Achane grab SEC honors
Texas A&M's Moore, Achane grab SEC honors

ACHANE

Texas A&M senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., was named the Southeastern Conference offensive lineman of the week and running back Devon Achane was the freshman of the week.

Moore helped the line clear the way for 530 yards in a 48-3 victory at South Carolina. A&M didn’t allow a sack for the fifth straight game.

Moore is the second straight A&M lineman to grab the honors. Tackle Carson Green was cited last week.

Achane had 13 carries for 65 yards with a touchdown and had two receptions for 70 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown.

