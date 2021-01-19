Texas A&M's men's basketball team at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team made it through 48% of its season before fully feeling the effects of COVID-19.
The Aggies didn’t make the trip to Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday when their game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Commodore program.
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said on his monthly Facebook Live town hall that A&M learned of Vanderbilt’s positive test mid-morning Tuesday. A makeup date will be determined at a later time, A&M said in a press release.
“We’ve seen this disruption throughout and that’s why the protocols are in place,” Bjork said. “That’s why you communicate. That’s why you have relationships within the SEC.”
The Aggies (7-5, 2-4) will return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
The men’s basketball team is the latest A&M sport to deal with postponements or cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aggie football team had two games postponed, one of which was ultimately canceled. A&M’s soccer team moved a game against Auburn to the end of its fall segment. And the A&M women’s basketball team has had three schedule changes due to COVID-19, all because of opponents’ issues with the virus. The Aggie women had to find a replacement opponent for their Dec. 2 game against Texas Southern when TSU had to cancel. They more recently had their Dec. 31 game against Tennessee postponed, and their Feb. 11 game against Vanderbilt was canceled when the Commodores canceled their season.
Wednesday marks the year anniversary since the coronavirus first came into Bjork’s consciousness, he’s said, when the first confirmed case hit the United States. The following weekend, A&M was slated to host the Texas Aggie Invitational indoor track meet, and opposing teams had concerns with traveling even as the pandemic was in its infancy, he said.
“We actually had some of the visiting teams be hesitant about continuing to come here and run this track meet,” Bjork said. “We got some information. We put out an email to all the athletic trainers who were coming with those visiting teams. We sent out an email to the all athletic staff on Jan. 24.”
The meet was held without disruption, but the end of the winter sports schedule and spring sports eventually were canceled on March 13.
“In some ways, it has gone by so fast,” Bjork said. “In other ways, it’s been this slow churn of protocols and being safe as possible and learning things and shutting down and restarting and a lot of emotion. I know people are tired. I know there is some weirdness among staff, coaches, athletes.”
But despite the hitches, A&M continues to play winter sports and plan for the spring.
“If we have to move things around, our coaches are ready to be nimble and provide the opportunity for the players that want to play, and that’s how everything is mapped out,” Bjork said.
Bjork also noted the excitement of the Aggie softball team he passed in the 12th Man Studios while the Aggies took preseason photos. The Aggie baseball team also is gearing up to start next month in front of what Bjork believes will be a 25 to 30% capacity crowd. The final determination on how many fans A&M will allow at Blue Bell Park will be determined after season-ticket holders have the opportunity to opt in or out of their seats.