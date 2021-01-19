Texas A&M's men's basketball team at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19

Wednesday marks the year anniversary since the coronavirus first came into Bjork’s consciousness, he’s said, when the first confirmed case hit the United States. The following weekend, A&M was slated to host the Texas Aggie Invitational indoor track meet, and opposing teams had concerns with traveling even as the pandemic was in its infancy, he said.

“We actually had some of the visiting teams be hesitant about continuing to come here and run this track meet,” Bjork said. “We got some information. We put out an email to all the athletic trainers who were coming with those visiting teams. We sent out an email to the all athletic staff on Jan. 24.”

The meet was held without disruption, but the end of the winter sports schedule and spring sports eventually were canceled on March 13.

“In some ways, it has gone by so fast,” Bjork said. “In other ways, it’s been this slow churn of protocols and being safe as possible and learning things and shutting down and restarting and a lot of emotion. I know people are tired. I know there is some weirdness among staff, coaches, athletes.”

But despite the hitches, A&M continues to play winter sports and plan for the spring.