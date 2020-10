Texas A&M's Mallory Talbert named SEC defensive player of the week

Texas A&M’s Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week for her performance in the Aggies’ two-match sweep of LSU this weekend. Talbert had 15 total blocks in two matches and finished with 19 kills, earning her first career SEC weekly honor.

The junior middle blocker had seven kills and five blocks in the first match, and upped the ante in the second match, recording her first career double-double with 12 kills and 10 blocks on the day. Talbert tied her career-high in solo blocks with two and set career highs in block assists (8), total blocks (10) and points (19).

A&M will return to the court at Ole Miss, starting on Thursday. The two-match series will air on SEC Network with Thursday’s match kicking off at 6:30 p.m. and Friday’s at 6 p.m.