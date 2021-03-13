Texas A&M's Makinzy Herzog continues heating up at Davis Diamond Classic

Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog has regained her batting prowess at the perfect time.
Herzog had five hits, three of them for extra bases, to help the A&M softball team to a pair of victories at the Davis Diamond Classic on Saturday.
Herzog broke a 2-2 tie against Louisiana Tech with a fifth-inning double en route to a 7-2 victory. In the nightcap against Montana, she opened the bottom of the first with a double and scored as the Aggies rolled to a 6-0 victory.
The Aggies (17-3) won their seventh straight, and Herzog has been a big part of the streak. She’s hit safely in eight of the last nine games, giving credit to hitting coach Craig Snider.
“I was in a little bit of a struggle there for a little bit, but we finally figured it out what I was doing,” Herzog said.
She made nothing but good swings Saturday, a good sign with the Southeastern Conference opener a week away. Herzog went 4 for 4 in the opener with two RBIs. It was Herzog’s fifth two-hit game in the last six after having only two in the first 13.
Herzog, who hit a team-high .415 last season, was batting only .214 after 28 at-bats. She’s raised her average to .371 through a lot of hard work, head coach Jo Evans said.
“She got off to a very slow start. She was not like herself at all,” Evans said. “We know that she’s a really talented hitter. She got in the cages. She put in the work. She’s watched a lot of film.”
Herzog’s two-out double in the fifth against Louisiana Tech scored freshman Mariana Torres, who had singled. A&M blew the game open with a four-run sixth inning. It was reminiscent of Friday night when A&M scored seven in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 6-2 deficit en route to a 10-6 victory over the Lady Techsters (5-11).
“We’ve been able to win games that maybe last year we wouldn’t have been able to win,” Evans said.
Louisiana Tech was inches away from taking a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth when, with runners in scoring position, Tristen Court lined a screamer that A&M freshman third baseman Trinity Cannon grabbed.
Evans called the game too close for comfort but said her young team is learning how to handle the tense moments, citing the solid defense by Cannon and second baseman Torres and timely hits.
“We’re finding ways to keep ourselves in games and scoring late,” Evans said.
A&M flirted with trouble most of the game. Starting pitcher Kelsey Broadus (3-1) walked five and hit a batter in five innings but gutted out the win. The runs she allowed were unearned because of an error. A&M also had a couple of runners thrown out on the bases.
“Good teams and great teams can win when they’re not playing their best,” Evans said. “I’m not saying we’re a great team, but I’m saying we’re starting to be a good team.”
A&M made things easier against Montana (5-13) with nine of its 10 hits going for extra bases, including a two-run homer by senior catcher Kelly Martinez, who also had a double and triple.
Senior right-hander Kayla Poynter (4-0) scattered five singles in her best effort of the season.
•
NOTES — Herzog got her second save of the season with two scoreless innings against Louisiana Tech. “I felt really good today,” the junior right-hander said. “My offspeed stuff was really pounding the strike zone, which helped a lot.” ... The Aggies won for the 14th time in the last 15 games, matching their win total from last season when they went 17-9 before COVID-19 ended the season. ... Louisiana Tech was in position to beat A&M because of a two-run, two-out homer by No. 9 hitter Tanjala Smith in the second inning. It was the first extra-base hit for Smith, a junior college transfer from Tyler, who came in batting .189. It also was the Lady Techsters’ first homer of the weekend in 119 at-bats. ... The Davis Diamond Classic will conclude with A&M playing Montana at 10 a.m. Sunday.