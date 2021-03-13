Texas A&M's Makinzy Herzog continues heating up at Davis Diamond Classic

NOTES — Herzog got her second save of the season with two scoreless innings against Louisiana Tech. “I felt really good today,” the junior right-hander said. “My offspeed stuff was really pounding the strike zone, which helped a lot.” ... The Aggies won for the 14th time in the last 15 games, matching their win total from last season when they went 17-9 before COVID-19 ended the season. ... Louisiana Tech was in position to beat A&M because of a two-run, two-out homer by No. 9 hitter Tanjala Smith in the second inning. It was the first extra-base hit for Smith, a junior college transfer from Tyler, who came in batting .189. It also was the Lady Techsters’ first homer of the weekend in 119 at-bats. ... The Davis Diamond Classic will conclude with A&M playing Montana at 10 a.m. Sunday.