Texas A&M's Lauren Geczik named SEC freshman of the week
Texas A&M vs. Florida soccer
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik earned Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honors for her performance in the Aggies’ 3-1 win over Vanderbilt, the league announced on Monday. Geczik scored her first two career goals in the first 39 minutes, giving A&M a 2-0 lead in a previously deadlocked game on Friday.

This is the third consecutive week the Aggies have earned weekly recognition after Barbara Olivieri was named freshman of the week in back-to-back weeks.

A&M (4-1-0) will return to action against Alabama on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.

