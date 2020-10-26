Texas A&M's Lauren Geczik named SEC freshman of the week

Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik earned Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honors for her performance in the Aggies’ 3-1 win over Vanderbilt, the league announced on Monday. Geczik scored her first two career goals in the first 39 minutes, giving A&M a 2-0 lead in a previously deadlocked game on Friday.
This is the third consecutive week the Aggies have earned weekly recognition after Barbara Olivieri was named freshman of the week in back-to-back weeks.
A&M (4-1-0) will return to action against Alabama on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!