Texas A&M's Kellen Mond working to improve decision making

When Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond has looked back on his career in Aggieland and discussed his highs and lows with roommate and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, there has been a common thread to the moments of success.
Decisiveness.
It’s become an area of focus for the veteran quarterback through a tumultuous offseason.
“He doesn’t feel like he’s been all the way decisive as he should have been,” Ausbon said. “As you see, his highs in certain games are when he’s his most decisive and when he’s most comfortable making decisions. I think that is the one thing that he would say himself that he’s trying to work on, everyday decisions in life and being pretty sure in what you want to do.”
Life away from the football field has presented a whole new set of choices for college athletes. As protests for equality have been held across America this summer, Mond decisively chose to let his voice be heard, a move noticed by teammates, the university and the Aggie community alike, to a varied assortment of responses.
“Anything that’s going on, I’m always trying to grow and learn, not just in football but more about life and I’m just trying to give people the same respect that I would want for myself,” Mond said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “I think I have definitely grown off the field in learning more about myself.”
His outspoken activism, both online and in public demonstrations, against instances of police brutality and for the removal of the Sullivan Lawrence Ross statue on A&M’s campus caught the attention of university administrators. Mond was named to President Michael K. Young’s 45-person commission on diversity, equity and inclusion in mid-July.
The committee, which has been divided into subcommittees, is charged with examining A&M’s current climate of diversity and inclusion and presenting a report to the Texas A&M System University Board of Regents and Young by mid-November.
“It was truly a blessing to be appointed to that,” Mond said. “Even with my conversations with President Young before that, I think we had great conversations. With him, I think he understands that certain changes need to be made within the university. He knows that he wants what’s best for the whole student body and not just myself.”
Mond has already participated in meetings with the commission as a part of his subcommittee on campus culture and climate. He is on a different committee than former A&M head coach R.C. Slocum, who is also serving on the commission.
“I met with one of our subcommittee leaders last week and just [started] building a relationship with her and being able to communicate and figure out ways we can make this university and this town a better place for all types of people,” Mond said. “I think it’s a really good thing.”
As Mond has found his voice off the football field, his teammates have seen his overall growth as a leader.
“Oh my goodness, Kellen has earned so much respect from this team and from myself,” A&M junior kicker Seth Small said. “Everyone looks to him as the leader. Coach [Jimbo] Fisher trusts him, and we know that he’s the leader on the team, so we follow him and we trust him to lead wherever he takes us.”
Mond’s growth has not been lost on Fisher, a master of quarterback development.
“It’s not that he’s matured, because he’s always been very mature, but you’re seeing him growing up,” Fisher said. “He’s turning into a man.”
But with the decision to become more outspoken comes critics. The internet has been flooded with A&M fans who have denounced some of Mond’s comments on Sul Ross. Many have even called for the senior to transfer to another school.
“No matter what type of pushback that I get, I’m going to be open-minded, but I’m also going to stand firm on what I believe in,” Mond said.
Teammates and former A&M student-athletes, including quarterback Johnny Manziel, have spoken in support of Mond.
“With everything, there is a good and bad side,” Ausbon said. “There’s a lot of good people out there in the world, so I won’t let the bad pollute the mentality I have, but I know there is a lot of good people out there, and I’m proud of what he did.”
Mond said he will balance his role as a team and campus leader as practice continues throughout the fall, maintaining the same demeanor that he brings to the football field in all situations.
“I always think I try to operate and have a cool, calm mindset with everything,” Mond said. “With certain issues that I’ve kind of addressed, no matter my stance on it, I’m always open-minded about the other side, because I would want the same respect from somebody else to be open-minded about my side. That’s just how I operate.”
