Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher says he would like to play Ohio State with more time to prepare

The Buckeyes found themselves with an open week after Michigan had to cancel their game because of COVID-19 issues.

Both the Big Ten and SEC elected to go with a conference-only schedule this year and have not swayed from that mandate. Ohio State (5-0) was in need of another game to be eligible for the Big Ten title game, but the conference dropped the minimum-game requirement Wednesday.

With no game to play, Fisher said A&M will work out Saturday.

“We won’t simulate a game, but we’ll have a workout for the guys and get their heart rates up and get their bodies up and work with the ball and do some things and put them in a game routine like we normally would be,” Fisher said.

Saturday’s home finale against the Rebels was also to be Senior Day, and Fisher says he hopes A&M can find another way to honor that group.

“We’ll discuss that as a staff and have some things we want to do for our players however we’ve got to do it,” Fisher said. “I definitely want to do something for them and find something there, if we can possibly do it within the ramifications of what we have and what they want to do. It is a shame, especially it being the last game, that’s for sure.”