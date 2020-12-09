Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher says he would like to play Ohio State with more time to prepare

Texas A&M will not face a makeup opponent this weekend, but that doesn’t mean Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t want the opportunity.
Fisher confirmed Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference that A&M will not face an opponent this weekend but told SiriusXM Radio’s SEC This Morning that he would have enjoyed the chance to take on Ohio State with more time to prepare.
“You would consider it, but I think on Wednesday you’re being a little bit crazy with it,” Fisher said. “From game preparation and to get the quality game you want to do ... if you want to go into that game for both of us, there’s a lot on the line. You would want to be prepared for the game. To play them, it wouldn’t bother me to play them. I would love to play them. Play them in the playoff. Let’s line up and play. On a Wednesday, it would be very tough thing to do on a game that means so much.”
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork echoed the thought on Twitter after the teleconference.
“We are focused on finishing our season as strong as possible on Dec. 19 at Tennessee,” Bjork tweeted.
Support Local Journalism
A&M’s game against Ole Miss set for Saturday at Kyle Field was postponed Monday night because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebel program. Since that decision, fans on social media have been asking for a “playoff quarterfinal” between fourth-ranked Ohio State and fifth-ranked A&M (7-1). The Buckeyes and Aggies have been ranked fourth and fifth in all three College Football Playoff rankings.
The Buckeyes found themselves with an open week after Michigan had to cancel their game because of COVID-19 issues.
Both the Big Ten and SEC elected to go with a conference-only schedule this year and have not swayed from that mandate. Ohio State (5-0) was in need of another game to be eligible for the Big Ten title game, but the conference dropped the minimum-game requirement Wednesday.
With no game to play, Fisher said A&M will work out Saturday.
“We won’t simulate a game, but we’ll have a workout for the guys and get their heart rates up and get their bodies up and work with the ball and do some things and put them in a game routine like we normally would be,” Fisher said.
Saturday’s home finale against the Rebels was also to be Senior Day, and Fisher says he hopes A&M can find another way to honor that group.
“We’ll discuss that as a staff and have some things we want to do for our players however we’ve got to do it,” Fisher said. “I definitely want to do something for them and find something there, if we can possibly do it within the ramifications of what we have and what they want to do. It is a shame, especially it being the last game, that’s for sure.”
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!