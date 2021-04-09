Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher hopeful for return to normal during 2021 season

The Texas A&M football team is having somewhat typical spring practices, which hopefully are a prelude to a normal fall season.
“I pray for one. I do,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Friday during a Zoom press conference. “I think that’s what makes college football so special is you’re not only playing the games but just the experience for the fans and our players and their families and the things that you go [through]. You don’t get to do this very often.”
COVID-19 greatly impacted the 2020 college football season. The Southeastern Conference used a conference-only schedule with limited attendance. A&M capped crowds at Kyle Field to 25% capacity. The Aggies also had a home game with Ole Miss canceled because of COVID-19.
A&M (9-1) ultimately played three less games than normal and missed much of the sport’s pageantry. Fisher called it a huge loss because players have only a four- or five-year window to experience everything college football has to offer.
“It’s very special and it’s what makes college sports so unique,” Fisher said. “And we’re planning on that being a normal schedule and praying to God that you know everybody stays healthy, not just on our team but across this country.”
Fisher also reached out to everyone affected by Thursday’s shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that killed one and left five others injured.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone yesterday in Bryan on the shooting and the families and the things that [went] on,” Fisher said.
A&M football players started receiving COVID-19 vaccines Friday.
“I’m happy for them. Again, it’s their choice,” Fisher said. “We’re trying to provide as much education through the medical world, so they get their questions answered before [deciding].”
Dr. Catherine S. O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine at LSU, spoke to the team about COVID-19 and the vaccine. She also works with the NCAA and the SEC.
“It’s an optional thing for them, but I did it,” Fisher said of getting vaccinated. “I believe in those things. You give them the educational information. I don’t try to encourage or push, because I think that’s stepping across the boundary in the medical world. You explain. You educate, and then you let them make their choices.”
Earlier this week, A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said the Aggies want to be the nation’s best team and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said he can’t wait until they play Alabama.
“There’s 11 others I hope he’s ready for, too,” Fisher said, adding that those claims come with responsibilities. “It’s great to have those expectations. It’s great to have those goals. Now your daily habits have to match those goals where you can achieve them.”
Fisher said he believes Peevy and Leal were talking about the team’s standard.
“Our daily standard allows us to think like that, and possibly be like that because of the work ethic and the demeanor which we have,” Fisher said. “To me it’s the whole thing. Are your daily habits and what you do on a daily basis matching up with your goals? If they don’t match up, they’re wasted goals, and I think that’s what we’re learning to do.”
A&M offensive lineman Chris Morris, who didn’t see action as a true freshman last season, is not practicing with the team but Fisher said he is still part of it. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the semester,” Fisher said.
Some college football coaches would like to play an opponent for their spring game, but not Fisher. “I think it’s a great idea,” Fisher said. “I’m not [for it], because I like to control those game situations, and spring to me is an evaluation period for us and what we’re doing.”
A&M’s Luke Matthews, who is expected to replace Ryan McCollum at center, is having a good spring after missing last season with a shoulder injury.
“I love his calls,” Fisher said. “He’s making really good calls, understanding what’s going on on the defensive side of the ball to get us in the right blocking schemes. He’s doing a good job with his physicality inside.”