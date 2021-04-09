Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher hopeful for return to normal during 2021 season

Fisher said he believes Peevy and Leal were talking about the team’s standard.

“Our daily standard allows us to think like that, and possibly be like that because of the work ethic and the demeanor which we have,” Fisher said. “To me it’s the whole thing. Are your daily habits and what you do on a daily basis matching up with your goals? If they don’t match up, they’re wasted goals, and I think that’s what we’re learning to do.”

A&M offensive lineman Chris Morris, who didn’t see action as a true freshman last season, is not practicing with the team but Fisher said he is still part of it. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the semester,” Fisher said.

Some college football coaches would like to play an opponent for their spring game, but not Fisher. “I think it’s a great idea,” Fisher said. “I’m not [for it], because I like to control those game situations, and spring to me is an evaluation period for us and what we’re doing.”

A&M’s Luke Matthews, who is expected to replace Ryan McCollum at center, is having a good spring after missing last season with a shoulder injury.