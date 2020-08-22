Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher happy with team's first week of practice

The Texas A&M football team won’t don full pads in fall camp until Tuesday, but third-year head coach Jimbo Fisher is satisfied with what he’s seen through the first week.
“Again, it’s early but I like this football team right now,” Fisher said Saturday afternoon during a Zoom press conference. “I like the attitude of it, its work ethic and the enthusiasm in practice, the tempo at practice.”
A&M, which returns 18 players with at least eight career starts, has 51 upperclassmen leading the way, and some of the newcomers already appear to be fitting in.
“The new guys have brought some juice to this thing, too,” Fisher said. “They like playing ball and they’ve energized [things], and the old guys are playing very energized. Their personalities have mixed very well. They really have.”
Two of the freshmen have added speed to the roster, including wide receiver Demond Demas from Tomball and running back/slot receiver Devon Achane from Fort Bend Marshall. Neither were part of the 13 incoming players who enrolled early, but Demas already “has shown a great knowledge of our offense,” Fisher said.
Achane has looked smooth in practice, Fisher said. “He’s very fast. We knew that, but [he’s] a natural football player, catches the ball very well, very good ball skills.”
Fisher ponders weather forecast
Fisher was asked if he has a contingency plan for upcoming practices if Bryan-College Station receives heavy rains from tropical storms Laura and Marco.
“I’ve been in the South a long time,” Fisher said. “That’s the first one I can remember in my time that there’s two of them in the Gulf at the same time.”
Fisher said he was worried that if they merged they would become more dangerous but read that actually would weaken them.
“Did y’all hear the same thing or am I off on that?” said Fisher, adding that he’s just rooting for the best outcome.
One reporter told Fisher even weathermen don’t know.
“Well, that’s probably right,” Fisher said. “Like, I say, weathermen, right? It could rain. It could be sunny. It may not. The wind could blow from the north, but it might blow from the south, other than that, we’ll check at noon tomorrow and tell ya’, OK? If football coaches could be like that, that’d be a pretty good job.”
“Sports writers are kind of like that,” the reporter added.
“Hey, I wouldn’t want to predict it either. That’s got to be a hard job,” Fisher said.
Cupp bouncing back from injury
Redshirt freshman tight end Baylor Cupp (6-foot-6, 240 pounds), who broke his ankle in the fall’s first scrimmage last year, is looking good. “He’s getting vertical,” Fisher said. “His ankle has had no problems, and if it did, he wouldn’t tell you. That is one tough son-of-gun now. He’s competitive. He’s got great heart. I have a ton of respect for how he goes about his game.”
Fisher likes NCAA ruling, wants time to study it
The NCAA Division I council on Friday approved an extra year’s eligibility for all fall sport athletes, something Fisher said he needs more time to study before talking about the long-range effects.
“I think it’s the fair thing to do for the kids,” Fisher said. “I think that’s first and foremost.”
