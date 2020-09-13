Texas A&M's Jhamon Ausbon to sit out season

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon will opt of the season and concentrate on getting ready for the NFL Draft, making the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“This was not an easy decision at all,” Ausbon said. “Sounds cliché, but, when I decided to come back for my fourth year I would’ve never imagined not playing this season with the guys I love and call brothers. These are bonds I will hold for a lifetime and I mean that wholeheartedly.”

The status of Ausbon became a hot topic Thursday after A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said during a Zoom conference that Ausbon was still with the team. That led to speculation Ausbon was thinking about not playing.

“We’ve had guys miss practices for different reasons and different things, but Aus is still with our team,” Fisher said.

Fisher added that players sometimes take time to reflect on different things, “but Aus is still on our team and on our roster.”