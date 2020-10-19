 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Jayden Peevy named SEC defensive lineman of the week
Texas A M Mississippi St Football

Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble and is pursued by Mississippi State offensive lineman James Jackson (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Peevy did not score. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Texas A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy was named the SEC's defensive lineman of the week on Monday.

In A&M's 28-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Peevy recorded five tackles, one sack and had a fumble recovery he returned for 19 yards.

Peevy is the first Aggie to earn SEC defensive lineman of the week honors since Landis Durham in 2017. He is the fifth A&M player to earn the weekly honor.

A&M is off this Saturday and the Aggies will return to action on Halloween night when they host Arkansas at Kyle Field.

