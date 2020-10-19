Texas A&M's Jayden Peevy named SEC defensive lineman of the week

Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble and is pursued by Mississippi State offensive lineman James Jackson (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Peevy did not score. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Eagle staff report
Texas A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy was named the SEC's defensive lineman of the week on Monday.
In A&M's 28-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Peevy recorded five tackles, one sack and had a fumble recovery he returned for 19 yards.
Peevy is the first Aggie to earn SEC defensive lineman of the week honors since Landis Durham in 2017. He is the fifth A&M player to earn the weekly honor.
A&M is off this Saturday and the Aggies will return to action on Halloween night when they host Arkansas at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands off to running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (21) runs for a first down as he is tackled by a Texas A&M defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) is sacked by a Texas A&M defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) sacks Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) closes in to sack Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) pulls in a short pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) drags a Mississippi State defender as he picks up short yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) takes a pass past Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson (40) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) carries a pass for a 51-yard touchdown reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble and is escorted downfield by linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Peevy did not score. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble and is escorted downfield by linebackers DeMarvin Leal (8) and Buddy Johnson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Peevy did not score. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble and is pursued by Mississippi State offensive lineman James Jackson (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Peevy did not score. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs upfield past Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath (4) skips into the end zone after evading a tackle attempt by Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath (4) evades a host of Texas A&M defenders on his way to a 32-yard touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes under pressure from Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) follows a block by offensive lineman Greg Eiland (55) as he heads upfield with a first down pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M defenders run after Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) as he heads upfield with a first down pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) runs with a 6-yard touchdown pass reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. T (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) looks downfield before setting off with a 6-yard touchdown pass reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) tosses a 6-yard touchdown pass against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. T (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) runs with a six-yard touchdown reception against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) celebrates his 6-yard touchdown pass reception against Mississippi State with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry, MS State Athletics
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
Mansel Guerry
