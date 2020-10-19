Texas A&M's Jayden Peevy named SEC defensive lineman of the week

Texas A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy was named the SEC's defensive lineman of the week on Monday.

In A&M's 28-14 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Peevy recorded five tackles, one sack and had a fumble recovery he returned for 19 yards.

Peevy is the first Aggie to earn SEC defensive lineman of the week honors since Landis Durham in 2017. He is the fifth A&M player to earn the weekly honor.

A&M is off this Saturday and the Aggies will return to action on Halloween night when they host Arkansas at Kyle Field.