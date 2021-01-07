Texas A&M's Jared Hocker becomes the third offensive lineman to declare for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior guard Jared Hocker announced Thursday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra season.

“Grateful for it all!” Hocker tweeted. “Here’s to the next and best chapter.”

Hocker started the last 23 games for the Aggies. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder appeared in six games as a true freshman in 2017. He started the first eight games of the 2018 season before suffering a season-ending injury. Hocker is the third of four seniors on the offensive line to announce their intentions, all opting to leave. Senior tackle Dan Moore Jr., declared on Tuesday and center Ryan McCollum on Wednesday. A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond also opted for the NFL, making his announcement Thursday morning.

Right tackle Carson Green is the lone senior in the offensive line yet to announce his intentions. He could return for a fifth season by taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that this season did not count toward a player’s eligibility. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and wide receiver Camron Buckley have opted to return. Buckley missed the 2020 season and could have sought a medical redshirt if not for the NCAA giving everyone an extra season.

Hocker thought it was time to leave.