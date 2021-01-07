Texas A&M's Jared Hocker becomes the third offensive lineman to declare for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior guard Jared Hocker announced Thursday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra season.
“Grateful for it all!” Hocker tweeted. “Here’s to the next and best chapter.”
Hocker started the last 23 games for the Aggies. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder appeared in six games as a true freshman in 2017. He started the first eight games of the 2018 season before suffering a season-ending injury. Hocker is the third of four seniors on the offensive line to announce their intentions, all opting to leave. Senior tackle Dan Moore Jr., declared on Tuesday and center Ryan McCollum on Wednesday. A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond also opted for the NFL, making his announcement Thursday morning.
Right tackle Carson Green is the lone senior in the offensive line yet to announce his intentions. He could return for a fifth season by taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that this season did not count toward a player’s eligibility. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and wide receiver Camron Buckley have opted to return. Buckley missed the 2020 season and could have sought a medical redshirt if not for the NCAA giving everyone an extra season.
Hocker thought it was time to leave.
“These last four years were only the beginning and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Hocker tweeted. “The greatest part of being an Aggie is knowing that I will be an Aggie for life and a part of a network that is unlike any other. I am grateful for the continued support and can only hope to continue to make you all proud! Maroon Goons for life!”
Hocker was part of one of the country’s best units, which was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line. A&M ranked third in the nation in time of possession and also was third in third-down conversions. A&M ranked fifth in sacks allowed at only 0.7 per game.
The only key seniors yet to announce their intentions beside Green are linebacker Buddy Johnson, cornerback Myles Jones and defensive end Micheal Clemons.
The deadline for players declaring for the NFL draft has yet to be determined. Expectations are that it will be around Jan. 18, which is seven days after the national championship game. The NFL draft will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.