Texas A&M's Herzog, Uribe toss complete-game shutouts at Reveille Classic

“I was definitely throwing a little harder today,” Herzog said. “My arm is feeling pretty good today and pretty loose.”

Herzog lowered her earned run average to 0.72 with her fourth complete game in four starts. She already has thrown 29 1/3 innings, which is more than she threw for the Aggies last year after transferring from Florida State. Herzog made an impact early in 2020, going 3-0 in seven games with two saves, but she suffered an injury and didn’t pitch the last three weeks of the COVID-19 shortened season.

“That really hurt us last year. I felt that cost us some wins,” Evans said. “She was still able to hit, which was great, but you see what she does [in the circle] when she’s healthy.”

Herzog threw 132 pitches against Campbell, the third time this season she’s topped 100.

“I was out with some nagging little injuries toward the end of [last] season,” Herzog said. “But I got healthy, and now I’m back.”