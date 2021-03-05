Texas A&M's Herzog, Uribe toss complete-game shutouts at Reveille Classic

Campbell batters kept fouling off pitches, but Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog kept on throwing strikes.
Herzog battled through a trio of nine-pitch at-bats in leading the Aggie softball team to a 3-0 victory over the Camels on Friday night at Davis Diamond.
The junior right-hander struck out a career-high 10 to complete opening-day play at the Reveille Classic. Herzog’s effort came on the heels of A&M freshman Grace Uribe allowing only four hits in an 8-0, five-inning run-rule victory over Lamar. The back-to-back complete games allowed the Aggies (9-2) to stretch their winning streak to five.
Lamar (2-15) retired A&M in order in the first inning, but it was all A&M afterward. Campbell (4-6) stayed close because redshirt freshman Georgeanna Barefoot (1-1) allowed only three hits, but Herzog (4-1) was overpowering anytime she got in trouble.
“She was really good tonight,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I thought it was one of her better games, not because she had 10 strikeouts but because she was around the strike zone more, had command of her offspeed and could throw it for a strike.”
Herzog walked the game’s first two batters but retired the next three, two via strikeouts as she hit 69 mph on the radar gun. Her riseball was so good, a couple glanced off the glove of catcher Haley Lee and sailed to the backstop.
“I was definitely throwing a little harder today,” Herzog said. “My arm is feeling pretty good today and pretty loose.”
Herzog lowered her earned run average to 0.72 with her fourth complete game in four starts. She already has thrown 29 1/3 innings, which is more than she threw for the Aggies last year after transferring from Florida State. Herzog made an impact early in 2020, going 3-0 in seven games with two saves, but she suffered an injury and didn’t pitch the last three weeks of the COVID-19 shortened season.
“That really hurt us last year. I felt that cost us some wins,” Evans said. “She was still able to hit, which was great, but you see what she does [in the circle] when she’s healthy.”
Herzog threw 132 pitches against Campbell, the third time this season she’s topped 100.
“I was out with some nagging little injuries toward the end of [last] season,” Herzog said. “But I got healthy, and now I’m back.”
Herzog, who also bats leadoff, had two hits and knocked in two runs in the opener to support Uribe (3-0), who showed fans she’s also a two-way player. The right-hander, who bats left-handed, hit an opposite-field double in the third inning for her first collegiate hit after going 0 for 5. She came around to score, then singled in a run in the fifth, stole second and scored again.
“When we recruited her and watched her, she was a pitcher and hitter and outfielder,” Evans said. “So it’s nice to see her get up there and feel comfortable [in the batter’s box].”
A&M did a good job of cashing in scoring chances in both games, going 7 for 18 with runners in scoring position, while holding the opposition to just 1 for 12. A&M stole five bases against Lamar with all but one of them leading to runs.
A&M takes momentum into Saturday when the Aggies will face Campbell again at 12:30 p.m. then play fellow Southeastern Conference foe Tennessee (14-1) in the tournament’s marquee matchup. The 25th-ranked Lady Vols on Friday run-ruled Campbell 13-1 and Lamar 8-0. Playing away from home for the first time this season, Tennessee hit five homers against Campbell, two by Kiki Milloy including a grand slam.
•
NOTES — A&M honored Campbell head coach Sharona McDonald-Kelley before the game. McDonald-Kelley played at A&M from 2004-07. The former center fielder holds numerous school records, including 153 career steals and 73 straight stolen bases. She’s in her second season with the Big South Conference Camels. ... A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder hit a solo home run in the fifth to end the game against Lamar. It was her third of the season, already a single-season career high. ... Saturday’s action at the Classic will start with Lamar vs. Campbell at 10 a.m. and conclude with Tennessee vs. Lamar at 5:30 p.m.