Texas A&M's Hady Habib, Valentin Vacherot advance in singles play at NCAA Men's Tennis Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot each earned wins, while Carlos Aguilar lost in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

No. 3-ranked Habib beat Tulsa’s No. 50 Kody Pearson 6-2, 6-1 and will face North Carolina’s No. 35 William Blumberg. No. 5 Vacherot mounted a comeback in his 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Arizona’s No. 45 Gastaf Strom. Vacherot will match up with Southern Cal’s No. 52 Riley Smith. Both Habib and Vacherot will play at 9 a.m. Monday.

No. 30 Carlos Aguilar fell 6-3, 6-1 to Oklahoma State’s No. 37 Matej Vocel, but will return to open doubles play at 5 p.m. Monday with Bjorn Thomson against Southern Cal’s No. 10 duo Daniel Cukierman and Smith.