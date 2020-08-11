You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Hady Habib advances to final of ITA summer tournament
0 comments

Texas A&M's Hady Habib advances to final of ITA summer tournament

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Texas A&M junior Hady Habib won a pair of matches Monday in the 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championship to advance to Tuesday’s title match at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Habib defeated teammate Noah Schachter 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Illinois’ Zeke Clark 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Habib will face 2019 ITA national summer champ Jonathan Sheehy, who beat former A&M player Austin Krajicek 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Oklahoma’s Sheehy beat Tennessee’s Andrew Rogers in the semifinals.

Hady Habib

Hady Habib

 Texas A&M Athletics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert