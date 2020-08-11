Texas A&M's Hady Habib advances to final of ITA summer tournament

Texas A&M junior Hady Habib won a pair of matches Monday in the 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championship to advance to Tuesday’s title match at the Mitchell Tennis Center
Habib defeated teammate Noah Schachter 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Illinois’ Zeke Clark 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Habib will face 2019 ITA national summer champ Jonathan Sheehy, who beat former A&M player Austin Krajicek 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. Oklahoma’s Sheehy beat Tennessee’s Andrew Rogers in the semifinals.
