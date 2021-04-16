Texas A&M's Guido Marson, Tatiana Makarova named to SEC community service teams

Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Guido Marson represented the Aggies men’s and women’s tennis teams on the Southeastern Conference Community Service teams, which were announced by the league on Thursday.
Makarova (women) and Marson (men) made their respective 12-member teams, which honors the athletes’ service outside of their sports. Joining Marson on the men’s team is Sam Fischer (Alabama), Josh Bortnick, (Arkansas), Spencer Gray (Auburn), Sam Riffice (Florida), Billy Rowe (Georgia), Cesar Bourgois (Kentucky), Nick Watson (LSU), Tim Sandkaulen (Ole Miss), Phillip Jordan (South Carolina), Andrew Rogers (Tennessee) and Adam Sraberg (Vanderbilt).
Makarova is joined by Alba Cortina Pou (Alabama), Claire Slaughter (Arkansas), Taylor Russo (Auburn), Marlee Zein (Florida), Meg Kowalski (Georgia), Lesedi Jacobs (Kentucky), Luba Vasilyuk (LSU), Alexa Bortles (Ole Miss), Magda Adaloglou (Mississippi State), Marta Oliveira (Missouri), Kennedy Wicker (South Carolina), Kylie Duckworth (Tennessee) and Christina Rosca (Vanderbilt).