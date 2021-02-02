 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Gittens, Deadmon earn weekly track and field awards
Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the national athlete of the week by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association, and Bryce Deadmon was named the Southeastern Conference men’s co-runner of the week Tuesday.

Gittens won the pentathlon at the Texas Tech Invitational last week with a school-record 4,612 points, also the third-highest total in collegiate history. She also was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week for her record-setting performance.

Deadmon won the men’s 400 meters in a nation-leading time of 45.29 seconds. It’s also the world’s second-fastest time this season behind former A&M sprinter Fred Kerley’s 45.03.

A&M will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

