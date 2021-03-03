Texas A&M's Gary Blair named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of Year Award

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Blair has led the second-ranked Aggies (22-1, 13-1) to their first regular-season Southeastern Conference championship. A&M also has the most victories over ranked teams this season with nine.

The other Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists include: Geno Auriemma, Connecticut; Adia Barnes, Arizona; Mike Carey, West Virginia; Jose Fernandez, South Florida; Brenda Frese, Maryland; Wes Moore, North Carolina State; Joni Taylor, Georgia; Tara VanDerveer, Stanford; Jeff Walz, Louisville.

Top-seeded A&M will open play at the SEC tournament against either Mississippi State (10-8, 5-7) or LSU (8-12, 6-8) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.