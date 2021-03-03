 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Gary Blair named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of Year Award
Texas A&M's Gary Blair named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of Year Award

South Carolina Texas A M Basketball

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair cuts down the net after a win over South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Blair has led the second-ranked Aggies (22-1, 13-1) to their first regular-season Southeastern Conference championship. A&M also has the most victories over ranked teams this season with nine.

The other Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists include: Geno Auriemma, Connecticut; Adia Barnes, Arizona; Mike Carey, West Virginia; Jose Fernandez, South Florida; Brenda Frese, Maryland; Wes Moore, North Carolina State; Joni Taylor, Georgia; Tara VanDerveer, Stanford; Jeff Walz, Louisville.

Top-seeded A&M will open play at the SEC tournament against either Mississippi State (10-8, 5-7) or LSU (8-12, 6-8) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

