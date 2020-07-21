Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was named to the 100 most influential people in his sport by Silver Waves Media.
Blair, whose career record is 787-318 over 35 seasons, is one of several college coaches on the list including Texas head coach and former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale, Rice’s Tina Langley, Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.