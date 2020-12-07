Texas A&M's game against Ole Miss on Saturday postponed

Texas A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Saturday at Kyle Field has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantine of individuals within the Ole Miss program, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday night.
The game could be rescheduled contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games, the SEC said. A&M is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Dec. 19 to end the regular season.
"While we are extremely disappointed to miss the opportunity to play our last home game of the 2020 season and honor our senior class, we understood that any scenario throughout this public health crisis was a possibility," A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff, and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible. We cannot wait to get back on the field against Tennessee on Dec. 19, and finish this season as strong as possible and continue to build our program under Coach Fisher's leadership."
Fisher said earlier Monday during a Zoom conference that Ole Miss was the team's focus amid rumors that the game would be canceled.
Fisher said in a statement Monday night that he's stressed with the team throughout the season to simply control what they control.
"It's unfortunate we are unable to play Ole Miss this week," Fisher said. "I feel for our seniors who were looking forward to being recognized and playing at Kyle Field. We will go back to work controlling what we can, and that is preparing to play Tennessee next week."
The fifth-ranked Aggies (7-1) are riding a six-game winning streak.
