Texas A&M's game against Ole Miss on Saturday postponed

"While we are extremely disappointed to miss the opportunity to play our last home game of the 2020 season and honor our senior class, we understood that any scenario throughout this public health crisis was a possibility," A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "After completing eight games, our players, coaches, staff, and administration should be commended for setting the stage for a successful season and playing this great game as safely as possible. We cannot wait to get back on the field against Tennessee on Dec. 19, and finish this season as strong as possible and continue to build our program under Coach Fisher's leadership."