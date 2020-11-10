Texas A&M's football game at Tennessee postponed until Dec. 12

Texas A&M’s football game against Tennessee has been postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday in a press release
The A&M-Tennessee game has tentatively been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
“Since the beginning of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our number one priority,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen. While we are disappointed we are not able to play this weekend, we are appreciative of the SEC’s foresight to build in the flexibility that allows us to reschedule the Tennessee game.”
An A&M player and a staff member tested positive after the Aggies returned from their game against South Carolina last weekend, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. Sophomore safety Demani Richardson also did not make the trip after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 5, Bjork said.
“First and foremost is the health and safety of our players in our football program,” Fisher said in a statement. “I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well.”
Per SEC guidelines, individuals who have had prolonged close contact, meaning within six feet for more than 15 minutes for two days prior to symptom onset or positive test, must quarantine for 14 days.
Student-athletes in quarantine can exercise alone, including in school facilities, if permitted by campus, local and state policies, according to the SEC’s guidelines.
“We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week,” Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer said. “Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.”
A&M held all of Tuesday’s meetings with players via Zoom but did not hold an on-field practice, according to the athletics department. Practice for the remainder of the week will be a day-to-day decision.
The SEC postponed two other games this week — Auburn at Mississippi State and Alabama at LSU. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in the Razorback’s game at Florida.
Last weekend, 10 games across college football were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. According to CBSSports.com, that means 52 Football Bowl Subdivision games have been postponed or canceled this season.
Prior to the season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as a make-up date for COVID-19 postponed games. Dec. 19, the day of the SEC Championship, also can be used to make up other postponed games that include teams not participating in the championship game.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
