Texas A&M's football game at Tennessee postponed until Dec. 12

Texas A&M’s football game against Tennessee has been postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday in a press release

The A&M-Tennessee game has tentatively been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our number one priority,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen. While we are disappointed we are not able to play this weekend, we are appreciative of the SEC’s foresight to build in the flexibility that allows us to reschedule the Tennessee game.”

An A&M player and a staff member tested positive after the Aggies returned from their game against South Carolina last weekend, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. Sophomore safety Demani Richardson also did not make the trip after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 5, Bjork said.