Texas A&M's Fisher, Florida's Mullen in third seasons full of expectations at current schools

Florida’s Dan Mullen and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, former offensive coordinators who have had great success as head coaches, will meet for the first time at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
The stakes are high and points are expected to be plentiful in a matchup that resulted from the Southeastern Conference opting for a 10-game only schedule because of COVID-19. The Aggies added SEC East opponents Tennessee and Florida, the later coming with the coincidence that both Mullen and Fisher are in their third seasons.
Mullen, who was Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Florida from 2005-08, was brought back to return the Gators to national prominence, while Fisher was lured away from Florida State for $75 million to win championships. Things have gone better for Mullen thus far.
Fourth-ranked Florida (2-0) is coming off back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl victories and pointing toward reaching the College Football Playoffs. The 21st-ranked Aggies (1-1) went into the season with aspirations of their best year since joining the SEC in 2012 with 14 returning starters, but they are coming off a 52-24 loss at second-ranked Alabama.
“Until you win them all, you’re never satisfied,” said Fisher, who did just that in 2013 at Florida State in winning a national title. “I remember winning 29 in-a-row, and I was still not happy. I mean, we have to get there and we have to learn to play in those games.”
A&M hasn’t won a conference championship since 1998.
A&M showed flashes of being able to do that last week, rallying from a 14-0 deficit at Alabama to tie the game. Then after Alabama regained a 28-14 lead, the Aggies moved into position to score the last points of the first half, but a dropped fourth-down pass allowed the Crimson Tide to score for a 35-14 lead in the last minute of the first half. A&M had a strong second half, but Alabama basically had already won its eighth straight against the Aggies.
“We need to learn that a little quicker,” Fisher said. “And we need to get that taken care of very quickly, because I’m not satisfied with anything that’s going on until you win them all. That’s our goal, and that’s why we’re here, and we’re going to work relentlessly until we do that.”
Fisher led A&M to a 9-4 record in his first season in Aggieland, but the Aggies slipped to 8-5 last season thanks to a 1-5 showing against ranked teams. Florida State went 17-13 against ranked teams under Fisher, who led the Seminoles to six 10-win seasons and four top 10 finishes. Fisher also led Florida State to a 7-1 record against rival Florida.
“I never spent significant time with him,” Mullen said. “[I] always thought he does a great job, obviously a great offensive coach. He puts his guys in good position to make plays. [He’s] innovative, understands how to utilize the personnel he has, to build the offense around the personnel.”
Support Local Journalism
Mullen said Fisher doesn’t force players to fit a system that doesn’t work for them.
“He has the ability to kind of play to the strengths of his players,” Mullen said.
Both coaches are known for improving quarterbacks. As LSU’s offensive coordinator, Fisher worked with Josh Booty, Rohan Davey, Matt Mauck and JaMarcus Russell. Fisher, who played quarterback himself, had EJ Manuel, Christian Ponder, Sean Maguire and Jameis Winston at Florida State.
Mullen coached Tim Tebow and Chris Leak as Florida’s offensive coordinator. He also worked with Alex Smith at Utah and Josh Harris at Bowling Green. As head coach at Mississippi State, he developed Nick Fitzgerald and Dak Prescott.
“He’s a spread guy who knows how to throw the football, but he also knows how to run the ball,” Fisher said. “We’ve [both] been wide open, no-huddle to conventional. He has a great offensive mind. I think Dan does a great job.”
Fisher said A&M and Florida have a lot of similarities on offenses, whether it’s running or passing plays.
“When I was at Florida State, I’d often call him on guys on teams he played in the SEC and we were playing them to get an opinion on something,” Fisher said. “I think he’s a really good guy and a really good football coach.”
Both coaches have experienced senior quarterbacks, a big reason why much is expected from both teams this season.
Florida’s Kyle Trask has completed 71.8% of his passes (51 of 71) for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s considered among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy along with Gator tight end Kyle Pitts, who has 12 receptions for 227 yards and six touchdowns.
A&M’s Kellen Mond, who has started 36 games, has thrown for 507 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Mond didn’t have any of his top wide receivers return and struggled in a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt to open the season, completing 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. He bounced back with a 318-yard effort against Alabama with three touchdowns and an interception. He wasn’t sacked.
“We had that one poor throw on the corner route, but other times his decision making was really, really good,” Fisher said. “He got us and kept us in good down and distance. We had a lot of yards after catch in what we were doing underneath.”
Florida is a six-point favorite and the over/under is 58 points, but defense could be the difference.
“Hands down [A&M has] the best defensive front we’ve seen,” Mullen said. “They’ve been banged up in the secondary, but they have really athletic guys and veteran linebackers. I know that preseason a lot of people expect them to go compete for the SEC West championship, and you can see why on film that they are a legit football team.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!