Texas A&M's Fisher, Florida's Mullen in third seasons full of expectations at current schools

Both coaches have experienced senior quarterbacks, a big reason why much is expected from both teams this season.

Florida’s Kyle Trask has completed 71.8% of his passes (51 of 71) for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s considered among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy along with Gator tight end Kyle Pitts, who has 12 receptions for 227 yards and six touchdowns.

A&M’s Kellen Mond, who has started 36 games, has thrown for 507 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Mond didn’t have any of his top wide receivers return and struggled in a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt to open the season, completing 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. He bounced back with a 318-yard effort against Alabama with three touchdowns and an interception. He wasn’t sacked.

“We had that one poor throw on the corner route, but other times his decision making was really, really good,” Fisher said. “He got us and kept us in good down and distance. We had a lot of yards after catch in what we were doing underneath.”

Florida is a six-point favorite and the over/under is 58 points, but defense could be the difference.

“Hands down [A&M has] the best defensive front we’ve seen,” Mullen said. “They’ve been banged up in the secondary, but they have really athletic guys and veteran linebackers. I know that preseason a lot of people expect them to go compete for the SEC West championship, and you can see why on film that they are a legit football team.”