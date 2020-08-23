Texas A&M's experienced offensive line aiming for bounce-back season despite tough schedule

A bounce-back season for Texas A&M’s offensive line got tougher when the Southeastern Conference added Florida and Tennessee to complete their 10-game, conference-only schedule.
“Anytime you add an SEC team, physicality just went up,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said last week during a Zoom conference. “This league is as physical as any league in ball. I’m not gonna say it’s the most physical. I’m not going to get in that argument. All I’m going to say is this is a very physical league with grown men up front.”
Luckily, that’s what A&M has in the offensive line with four seniors and 6-foot-4, 325-pound sophomore Kenyon Green, who made the coaches’ All-SEC freshman team last season.
“We’ve got a group of guys that have played a lot of football and that have started and they’re there,” Fisher said. “We feel very comfortable [with them].”
Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right tackle Carson Green started every game last season. Left guard Jared Hocker and right guard Green also started every game, though they’ve flopped sides. Center Ryan McCollum replaces Colton Prater, who started every game last year. McCollum played in eight games last season despite being hampered by injuries. McCollum started seven games as a redshirt freshman and one more as a sophomore, giving the starting unit 106 career starts.
“My expectations for this offensive line and our expectations as a whole are a lot greater than what anybody else is thinking for us,” Moore said.
A&M had high expectations for last season that didn’t come to fruition.
A&M allowed 2.62 sacks per game to rank last in the SEC and 107th in the country. A&M averaged 159.1 yards rushing per game, ranking eighth in the SEC and 68th in the country, and in their five losses, the Aggies averaged only 61 yards rushing per game, including a paltry 2.5 yards per carry.
That was a huge step backward after averaging 219 yards rushing per game in 2018, good for third in the SEC and 21st in the nation. A&M rushed for 200 yards seven times, including 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl. But that was the last game for running back Trayveon Williams, who led the SEC in rushing, along with center Erik McCoy, lineman Keaton Sutherland, tight end Jace Sternberger and fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who are all playing in the NFL, while offensive line coach Jim Turner was hired by Cincinnati.
“This is our second year under [line] coach [Josh] Henson,” Moore said. “We’re understanding him, what he wants, what he’s asking of us, and I think [this year] will be tremendous.”
The line will be challenged. Florida ranked eighth in the country last season in rushing defense, allowing only 102.8 yards per game. Tennessee was 48th at 140.5 yards per game, but in its five-game winning streak to end the season, the Vols allowed only 91.2 rushing yards per game. A&M already was scheduled to play four teams which allowed less than 140 yards rushing per game and ranked in the top 40 nationally.
A&M has one of the league’s most experienced offensive lines, but it doesn’t have a reserve who has started a game.
“Depth development of young players is going to be important in this league, not just because of COVID, but because of the schedule and teams you play and just attrition,” Fisher said. “You’re going to have to have guys ready ’cause guys are going to get bruised and banged.”
A&M’s offensive firepower is led by senior quarterback Kellen Mond, senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller, but many prognosticators believe the unit’s success hinges on the peformance of the line.
“This offense will be as good as its offensive line; you’re very correct about that, and this offensive line is improving every day,” Moore said.
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
