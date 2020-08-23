Texas A&M's experienced offensive line aiming for bounce-back season despite tough schedule

“My expectations for this offensive line and our expectations as a whole are a lot greater than what anybody else is thinking for us,” Moore said.

A&M had high expectations for last season that didn’t come to fruition.

A&M allowed 2.62 sacks per game to rank last in the SEC and 107th in the country. A&M averaged 159.1 yards rushing per game, ranking eighth in the SEC and 68th in the country, and in their five losses, the Aggies averaged only 61 yards rushing per game, including a paltry 2.5 yards per carry.

That was a huge step backward after averaging 219 yards rushing per game in 2018, good for third in the SEC and 21st in the nation. A&M rushed for 200 yards seven times, including 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl. But that was the last game for running back Trayveon Williams, who led the SEC in rushing, along with center Erik McCoy, lineman Keaton Sutherland, tight end Jace Sternberger and fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who are all playing in the NFL, while offensive line coach Jim Turner was hired by Cincinnati.

“This is our second year under [line] coach [Josh] Henson,” Moore said. “We’re understanding him, what he wants, what he’s asking of us, and I think [this year] will be tremendous.”