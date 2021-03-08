Texas A&M's Emanuel Miller named player of the week

Texas A&M’s Emanuel Miller was named the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball player of the week after recording a pair of double-doubles in A&M losses to Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas.

Miller averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the week. The Aggies (8-9, 2-8), a No. 13-seed, will start the SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday against No. 12-seed Vanderbilt at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network (Suddenlink, Ch. 40).