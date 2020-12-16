Texas A&M's Early Signing Day live updates: Aggies set to ink majority of 2021 football recruiting class

The Texas A&M football team looks to sign the majority of its 2021 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week. Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.
No. of 2021 signees: 15
National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 13th
List of 2021 signees (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):
11:23 a.m.: Kenneth Phillips III, LB, 6-0, 219, 3 stars (Richmond/Fort Bend Bush)
Note: Phillips III counts as a member of the Aggies' 2020 signing class.
✍️ @Supreme_Trey02 ✅Welcome to the family, Trey!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/LmennrssrV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
National Letter of Intent .....✍🏾#GigEm 🖤— Kenneth Phillips💋🧛🏿 ² (@Supreme_Trey02) December 16, 2020
10:53 a.m.: Shadrach Banks, WR, 6-0, 210, 4 stars (Houston/North Shore)
✍️ @ShadrachBanks ✅Welcome to the family, Shad!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/LDJdHJlhIh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
8:55 a.m.: Trey Zuhn, OL, 6-6, 300. 4 stars (Fort Collins, Colo./Fossil Ridge)
✍️ @TreyZuhn ✅Welcome to the family, Trey!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/87sAC1Gc1z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
It’s official!!! Aggieland I’ll see you in January ready to get to work!! Gig’em 👍🏼 #MaroonGoons #AggieVi21on @AggieFootball @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/J617iiJBlA— Trey Zuhn (@TreyZuhn) December 16, 2020
8:54 a.m.: Amari Daniels, RB, 5-8, 200, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)
✍️ @_NoLimitMari ✅Welcome to the family, Amari!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/jK1zPAVneU— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
Blessed, Let’s work!😈 pic.twitter.com/E70u5iqoPq— AMARI DANIELS⁴ (@_NoLimitMari) December 16, 2020
8:53 a.m.: Yulkeith Brown, ATH, 5-10, 174, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)
✍️ @Jumpboyyul1 ✅Welcome to the family, Yulkeith!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/fUIquXf9BY— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
8:15 a.m.: Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-0, 175, 4 stars (Fort Smith, Ark./Northside)
✍️ @DreydenNorwood ✅Welcome to the family, Dreyden!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/x19lolN0Wy— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
8:14 a.m.: Remington Strickland, OL, 6-4, 292, 3 stars (Sugar Land/Fort Bend Christian)
✍️ @RemStrick2021 ✅Welcome to the family, Remington!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/fGcITaVa1f— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
Officially signed to TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY!! 👍🏻 #MaroonGoons pic.twitter.com/CMXoMng8nC— Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) December 16, 2020
7:36 a.m.: Reuben Fatheree, OL, 6-8, 305, 4 stars (Richmond/Foster)
✍️ @deuce_fatheree ✅Welcome to the family, Deuce!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZHvx6rLePL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
7:25 a.m.: Marcus Burris, DE, 6-4, 282, 4 stars (Texarkana/Pleasant Grove)
✍️ @MarcusBurris8 ✅Welcome to the family, Marcus!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/4WiR7nMxVU— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
I’m now officially an Aggie 👍🏾#GigEm— Marcus Burris (@MarcusBurris8) December 16, 2020
7:24 a.m.: Shemar Turner, DE, 6.3-5, 282, 5 stars (DeSoto/DeSoto)
✍️ @TheShemarTurner ✅Welcome to the family, Shemar!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/vMHrL04P8G— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
Glad to be part of the family‼️‼️ #GigEm https://t.co/QKOzoVOsVQ— 3️⃣2️⃣ (@TheShemarTurner) December 16, 2020
7:18 a.m.: Kendal Daniels, S, 6-4, 190, 4 stars (Beggs, Okla./Beggs)
✍️ @KendalDaniels__ ✅Welcome to the family, Kendal!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/Wao18hlfIq— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
7:14 a.m.: Albert Regis, DT, 6-1, 300, 3 stars (La Porte/La Porte)
✍️ @albertregis44 ✅Welcome to the family, Albert!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/r93EzGsvJm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
I’m officially an Aggie! 👍🏾#GigEm— Albert ‘Gods warrior🙏🏾’ Regis🤝 (@Albertregis44) December 16, 2020
7:13 a.m.: Eli Stowers, QB, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)
✍️ @eli_stowers3 ✅Welcome to the family, Eli!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/stxwVPlihL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
All glory to the most high🙌🏽#TeamJesus https://t.co/klqkNqvXvC— Eli Stowers (@eli_stowers3) December 16, 2020
7:09 a.m.: Deuce Harmon, CB, 5-10, 190, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)
✍️ @_DeuceHarmon_ ✅Welcome to the family, Deuce!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/e81XBw8L8a— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
I’m official!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/hcY9IbgbyL— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) December 16, 2020
6:46 a.m.: Jahzion Harris, DE, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Brooklyn N.Y./Erasmus Hall)
✍️ @JahzionHarris ✅Welcome to the family, Jahzion!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/IJYMrYQhpk— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
It’s official #GigEm ‼️ https://t.co/mswsOsbOor— Jahzion Harris (@JahzionHarris) December 16, 2020
6:23 a.m.: Tyreek Chappell, CB, 5-11, 170, 3 stars (Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast)
✍️ @chappell_tyreek ✅Welcome to Aggieland, Tyreek!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/a8Dk3mMDIg— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2020
Only going up from here !😈 https://t.co/rqbgpgi1M5— 2 dos (@chappell_tyreek) December 16, 2020
