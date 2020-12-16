 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Early Signing Day live updates: Aggies set to ink majority of 2021 football recruiting class
Texas A&M's Early Signing Day live updates: Aggies set to ink majority of 2021 football recruiting class

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Jimbo Fisher

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M football team looks to sign the majority of its 2021 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week. Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.

No. of 2021 signees: 15

National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 13th

List of 2021 signees (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):

11:23 a.m.: Kenneth Phillips III, LB, 6-0, 219, 3 stars (Richmond/Fort Bend Bush)

Note: Phillips III counts as a member of the Aggies' 2020 signing class.

10:53 a.m.: Shadrach Banks, WR, 6-0, 210, 4 stars (Houston/North Shore)

8:55 a.m.: Trey Zuhn, OL, 6-6, 300. 4 stars (Fort Collins, Colo./Fossil Ridge)

8:54 a.m.: Amari Daniels, RB, 5-8, 200, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)

8:53 a.m.: Yulkeith Brown, ATH, 5-10, 174, 4 stars (Miami, Fla./Central)

8:15 a.m.: Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-0, 175, 4 stars (Fort Smith, Ark./Northside)

8:14 a.m.: Remington Strickland, OL, 6-4, 292, 3 stars (Sugar Land/Fort Bend Christian)

7:36 a.m.: Reuben Fatheree, OL, 6-8, 305, 4 stars (Richmond/Foster)

7:25 a.m.: Marcus Burris, DE, 6-4, 282, 4 stars (Texarkana/Pleasant Grove)

7:24 a.m.: Shemar Turner, DE, 6.3-5, 282, 5 stars (DeSoto/DeSoto)

7:18 a.m.: Kendal Daniels, S, 6-4, 190, 4 stars (Beggs, Okla./Beggs)

7:14 a.m.: Albert Regis, DT, 6-1, 300, 3 stars (La Porte/La Porte)

7:13 a.m.: Eli Stowers, QB, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)

7:09 a.m.: Deuce Harmon, CB, 5-10, 190, 4 stars (Denton/Guyer)

6:46 a.m.: Jahzion Harris, DE, 6-4, 215, 4 stars (Brooklyn N.Y./Erasmus Hall)

6:23 a.m.: Tyreek Chappell, CB, 5-11, 170, 3 stars (Philadelphia, Penn./Northeast)

