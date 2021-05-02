Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts returning for a second senior season

Shooting guard Destiny Pitts is returning to the Texas A&M women’s basketball team for a second senior season with the program, she announced Sunday via Twitter. Pitts joins guard Kayla Wells in returning for another season granted to all players by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Pitts, who transferred from Minnesota, averaged seven points per game for the 25-3 Aggies who won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Pitts, who shot 46.2% from 3-point range (49 of 106), was the SEC’s sixth woman of the year.

Rhode Island on Sunday announced it had added A&M 6-foot-5 reserve center Anna Dreimane as a graduate transfer. Dreimane played in 16 games last season, scoring 10 points with 15 rebounds. Dreimane played at Colorado State in 2016-17, took a redshirt the following season and sat out the 2018-19 season at A&M as a transfer. She played in 20 games for A&M in 2019-20 scoring 20 points with 26 rebounds. Rhode Island plays in the Atlantic 10.

Last month, Texas Tech signed A&M 6-3 reserve Ella Tofaeono who in her only season with the Aggies played in 16 games, scoring 27 points with 20 rebounds. Tofaeono transferred to A&M from Midland College.