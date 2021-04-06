Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal excited to be part of good defense

“I’ve always been kind of [that] counted-out person,” Leal said. “I always had some kind of question mark on myself, so I really don’t pay attention to all that. I really don’t. I just keep doing me, and I know what I can do. I know who I am, and I’m very confident in myself. I just stick to that honestly.”

NOTES — A&M ended the 2020 season with an eight-game winning streak to finish 9-1 overall and ranked fourth in the final Top 25. The loss was to eventual national champion Alabama, which will visit Kyle Field on Oct. 9 — 185 days away. “All I can say is I can’t wait for that game,” said Leal when asked if A&M’s program had caught Alabama or had work to do. “We’re going to see this season,” A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said. “I feel like this program is making steps toward being a big-time program. We’re going to see this season if we can beat Alabama.” Alabama has beaten A&M eight straight times, including 52-24 last year. ... A&M had its fourth spring practice Monday, which was in pads. A&M’s next practice is Wednesday. Spring drills will conclude with the Maroon & White Game on April 24. ... Peevy said “a lot of guys” have signed up for COVID-19 vaccine shots, and he’s hopeful the team won’t have any issues with the virus this fall. ... Former Florida State defensive back Antonio Cromartie, who played for Fisher, has joined the Aggie coaching staff as a graduate assistant. Cromartie was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2006 and made four Pro Bowls, playing until the 2016 season. ... A&M recently lost defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide, who was hired as an outside linebackers coach at Miami. The Miami native, who was at A&M two years, had been at Ole Miss two seasons as a player personnel analyst in 2017 and then senior player personnel analyst in 2018.