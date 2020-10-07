Texas A&M's Dan Erickson ties for second at Arkansas tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson shot a second straight 1-under 71 to tie for second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 4-under 212 on Wednesday at Blessings Golf Club.

Kentucky’s Alex Goff won at 6-under 210 after a 76, while Erickson and Tennessee’s Hunter Wolcott (71) shared second.

A&M shot a team 298 to finish tied for fifth at 18-over 882. Alabama won at 4 over followed by Tennessee (9 over), Arkansas (12 over) and South Carolina (14 over).

A&M’s Walker Lee finished in a tie for 23rd at 77–221 followed by teammates Sam Bennett (t-32nd, 79–224), Brandon Smith (t-42nd, 72–227) and William Paysse (t-62nd 78–233).

The Aggies will compete in the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 25-27 at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Nashville, Tennessee.