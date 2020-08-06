You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Courtney Dow advances to round of 32 at US Women's Amateur
0 comments

Texas A&M's Courtney Dow advances to round of 32 at US Women's Amateur

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Courtney Dow (copy)

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur Championship on Thursday. 

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Rick Osentoski

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by beating seventh-seeded Catherine Park on the 20th hole at the Woodmont Country Club on Thursday. Dow, seeded 58th, rallied from 4-down after seven holes. Dow, in her ninth U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance, sunk a birdie on the second extra hole after hitting her tee shoot within a few feet. Dow advances to play Oklahoma State freshman Isabella Fierro who is seeded 39th. They will tee off at 7:40 a.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do