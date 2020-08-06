Texas A&M's Courtney Dow advances to round of 32 at US Women's Amateur

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by beating seventh-seeded Catherine Park on the 20th hole at the Woodmont Country Club on Thursday. Dow, seeded 58th, rallied from 4-down after seven holes. Dow, in her ninth U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance, sunk a birdie on the second extra hole after hitting her tee shoot within a few feet. Dow advances to play Oklahoma State freshman Isabella Fierro who is seeded 39th. They will tee off at 7:40 a.m. Friday.
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Texas A&M preseason soccer practice
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!