Texas A&M junior Connor Blumrick, who saw limited action at quarterback and wide receiver with the Aggies, will play at Virginia Tech.

“Texas A&M will always hold a special place in my heart,” tweeted Blumrick, who announced last month he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. “The friends and family that I have made here will stick with me forever. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I have committed to continue my football career at Virginia Tech University.”