Texas A&M's Charlye Campbell,Jay Lerew earn SEC diving honors

Texas A&M’s Charlye Campbell and Jay Lerew earned Southeastern Conference female diver of the year and diving coach of the year, respectively, in the league’s annual honors announced on Wednesday.

Campbell is the first Aggie diver to earn the award and was also named to the All-SEC first team. This is the second straight coach of the year honor for Lerew. A&M’s Taylor Pike, Aimee Wilson and Chloe Stepanek were named to the All-SEC second team. Stepanek also made the All-Freshman team.