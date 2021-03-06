Texas A&M's Bryce Miller strikes out 15 in win over New Mexico State

“Fastball has always been my main pitch and trusting it and throwing it over the plate,” Miller said. “Today, I felt like I could put it anywhere I wanted to, and if I’m doing that, I’m going to be pretty confident against whoever we are facing.”

Switching from starting Game 1 to Game 2 with Dustin Saenz also has given Miller a chance to study the opponents’ order during the series opener, he said.

Miller (2-0) faced just three batters over the minimum and is the second Aggie pitcher to reach the seven-inning threshold this season following Saenz’s 7 2/3-inning performance Friday.

Miller’s 15 strikeouts are the most for an Aggie since Casey Fossum fanned 15 against Baylor in 1998.

“Amazing performance out of our pitching staff today,” Childress said. “Bryce Miller was as good as he possibly could be.”

Senior receiver Chandler Jozwiak picked up where Miller left off, striking out the side in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the victory.

Frizzell led the Aggies (8-4) at the plate, going 5 for 5 with a double and scoring a run in A&M’s four-run seventh inning. He is leading A&M in hitting with a .447 batting average.