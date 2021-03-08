Texas A&M's Bryce Miller earns SEC honors after striking out 15 against New Mexico State

Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller was named the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the week after striking out a career-high 15 in the Aggies’ 5-0 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. The junior right-hander allowed four hits in seven innings with no walks. It was the most strikeouts by an Aggie since Casey Fossum had 15 in 1998 against Baylor. Miller was also one of 12 players named as Collegiate Baseball’s National player of the week.