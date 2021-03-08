 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Bryce Miller earns SEC honors after striking out 15 against New Mexico State
Texas A&M's Bryce Miller throws during game action against New Mexico State at Olsen Field in College Station on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller was named the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the week after striking out a career-high 15 in the Aggies’ 5-0 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. The junior right-hander allowed four hits in seven innings with no walks. It was the most strikeouts by an Aggie since Casey Fossum had 15 in 1998 against Baylor. Miller was also one of 12 players named as Collegiate Baseball’s National player of the week.

The Aggies (9-4) will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

