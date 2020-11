SAN MARCOS — Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio is tied for 24th after shooting 4-over 148 in the first 36 holes at the Kissing Tree Invitational on Sunday at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.

A&M’s Ellie Szeryk went 17-over 161 in her second collegiate tournament and is in 48th place. Garcia-Poggio and Szeryk will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Monday for the final round.