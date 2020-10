Texas A&M's Barbara Olivieri named SEC freshman of the week

Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri earned her second consecutive Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honor for her two-goal performance against Mississippi State, the league announced Monday.

Olivieri was named co-freshman of the week after scoring off a corner kick against Florida last week. Olivieri put the Aggies up 2-0 against Mississippi State on Friday after scoring two goals in 2 minutes, 43 seconds, breaking the 0-0 tie in the 37th minute.

It was the fourth straight game that Olivieri recorded a point and she was the only SEC player to tally multiple goals for the week.

The Aggies (3-1-0) will travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee at 6 p.m. Friday.