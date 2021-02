Texas A&M’s Athing Mu was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national women’s athlete of the week on Tuesday. Mu set the school record in the women’s indoor 400 meters on Saturday at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, finishing in a world-leading time of 50.52. The time better Jessica Beard’s 10-year-old school mark of 50.79 and broke the world’s under-20 time.