Texas A&M's Aku enters NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M's Aku enters NCAA transfer portal

AKU

Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler, right, retrieves a rebound while teammates Emanuel Miller, left, and Jonathan Aku (15) scrap under the basket with Missouri's Mitchell Smith (5) and Jeremiah Tilmon (23) during game action at Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Texas A&M sophomore center Jonathan Aku is entering the transfer portal.

Aku, who played in 18 games for the men’s basketball team last season, made the announcement via Instagram Monday. He averaged 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this past season. He’s the fourth Aggie to enter the portal, joining guards Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler and center Kevin Marfo. Flagg is transferring to Sam Houston State, Chandler has pledged to South Alabama and Marfo is returning to Quinnipiac. 

