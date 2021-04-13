Texas A&M's Aku enters NCAA transfer portal

Aku, who played in 18 games for the men’s basketball team last season, made the announcement via Instagram Monday. He averaged 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this past season. He’s the fourth Aggie to enter the portal, joining guards Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler and center Kevin Marfo. Flagg is transferring to Sam Houston State, Chandler has pledged to South Alabama and Marfo is returning to Quinnipiac.