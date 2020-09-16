Texas A&M's Ainias Smith prepared for new role in backfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith stood at the podium for his first press conference in Aggieland, he couldn’t help but wrap his arm around a water bottle while explaining his summer training, pulling it in high and tight. He caught himself with a laugh, realizing that football just seems to come second nature to him.

With a father and brother who both played professionally, football is genetically infused into the Smith family and has become an integral part of the family business.

“When we’re out there working out, it’s about everybody getting as big, fast and as strong as they could,” Maurice Smith Sr. said. “We enjoy it when we’re out together.”

Over the summer when A&M’s football players began to trickle back to College Station for voluntary workouts, Ainias elected to stay home in Houston to train.

“I felt safe at home,” Ainias said. “I was working out with my Pops, and we literally had workouts right outside in the front yard. We had ladders, box jumps and all types of stuff right there in the street. I felt comfortable working out with my Pops. I always work out with my Pops.”