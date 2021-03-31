Texas A&M's Aaliyah Wilson joins N'dea Jones in declaring for WNBA draft

Texas A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson declared for the WNBA draft instead of taking advantage of an opportunity to return for another season granted all players by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
“The past 4 years at Texas A&M have been nothing short of a blessing,” Wilson said Wednesday on Twitter. “The memories and the bonds that I have made here in Aggieland are life long. The Aggie Network and education I have received here are second to none. I can truly say that what we have built and what I experienced here are that of a true family.”
The 5-foot-11 Wilson averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Along with leading the team in scoring, she led it in steals (51) and blocks (24).
A&M senior power forward N’dea Jones also declared for the WNBA draft on Tuesday.
“The last four years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my life,” the 6-2 Jones said. “Aggieland has played an essential role in my development as an athlete and as a woman.”
A&M went 25-3 this season, winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time. It reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in which it lost to Arizona.
A&M’s other seniors — guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells and centers Anna Dreimane and Ciera Johnson — have yet to announce their decision to return or not.
The WNBA draft is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 15. It will be three rounds with 36 players selected.
ESPN.com’s Mechelle Voepel has four Aggies going in the third round of her mock draft — Wells with the 29th pick to the New York Liberty, Johnson with the 31st pick to the Indiana Fever, Jones with the 32nd pick to the Phoenix Mercury and Wilson with the 34th pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Last year, A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was the fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Dream. Carter averaged 17.4 points in 16 games to make the WNBA’s all-rookie team. She averaged 3.4 assists and shot 47.3% from the field, including 37.5% on 3-pointers.