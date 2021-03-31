Texas A&M's Aaliyah Wilson joins N'dea Jones in declaring for WNBA draft

Texas A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson declared for the WNBA draft instead of taking advantage of an opportunity to return for another season granted all players by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

“The past 4 years at Texas A&M have been nothing short of a blessing,” Wilson said Wednesday on Twitter. “The memories and the bonds that I have made here in Aggieland are life long. The Aggie Network and education I have received here are second to none. I can truly say that what we have built and what I experienced here are that of a true family.”

The 5-foot-11 Wilson averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Along with leading the team in scoring, she led it in steals (51) and blocks (24).

A&M senior power forward N’dea Jones also declared for the WNBA draft on Tuesday.

“The last four years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my life,” the 6-2 Jones said. “Aggieland has played an essential role in my development as an athlete and as a woman.”

A&M went 25-3 this season, winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time. It reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in which it lost to Arizona.